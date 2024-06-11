Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Down 2.9%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 60,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 203,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Grown Rogue International Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 million, a PE ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

