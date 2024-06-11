Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 26.7%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.19. 786,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 142,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Get Group Eleven Resources alerts:

Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.