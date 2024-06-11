Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 4,468 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.04. 1,962,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,447. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

