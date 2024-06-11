Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $5,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.30. 148,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,035. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

