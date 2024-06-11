Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.3% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

WMT traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,660,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

