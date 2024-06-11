Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7,412.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,262,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

