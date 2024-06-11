Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,014. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

