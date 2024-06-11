Greif (NYSE:GEF) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEF. Truist Financial began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $60.66 on Friday. Greif has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Greif will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,901.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

