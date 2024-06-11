GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $141,590.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.07. 2,228,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $142.95.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.