GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.63.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of GMS opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. GMS has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $68,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of GMS by 174.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GMS by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $8,761,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.