Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 708 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.35. 2,457,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

