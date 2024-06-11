Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 371 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,340,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.33. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.58 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

