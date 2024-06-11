G999 Price Hits $0.0006 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $251.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00046691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

