Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 65,179 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,179 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $49,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

