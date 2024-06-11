Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Set at C$9.00 by National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) received a C$9.00 price objective from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of FVI traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,620. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of C$303.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.5029656 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Insiders have sold 91,516 shares of company stock worth $634,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

