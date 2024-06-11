Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLUT. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FLUT opened at $186.83 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

