FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the transport operator on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 128.50 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 189 ($2.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16,950.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider David Martin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($231,758.56). Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 191 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

