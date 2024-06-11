First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $58,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. 35,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

