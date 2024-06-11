First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,027,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,134,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,516,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,744,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,558,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762,035. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

