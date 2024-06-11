First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,011,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in ProFrac by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ProFrac by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

ProFrac Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ProFrac stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 235,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 194,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,804,598.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,286,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 964,678 shares of company stock worth $13,268,657 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

