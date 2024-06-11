First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 346,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $72,580,000. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $208.86. 1,294,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day moving average is $199.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $211.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

