First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 97.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.