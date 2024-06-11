First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $36.46 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 887,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after buying an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after buying an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,709,000 after buying an additional 272,766 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,887. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

