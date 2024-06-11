First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 582,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,326,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned approximately 0.11% of American Electric Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.92.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,546. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

