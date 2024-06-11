Financial Comparison: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) vs. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -22.80% -13.72% -5.97% Kimco Realty 19.17% 3.54% 1.92%

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 181.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kimco Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $21.52, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.41 billion 0.47 -$293.57 million ($1.37) -2.01 Kimco Realty $1.84 billion 6.78 $654.27 million $0.53 34.98

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 371 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

