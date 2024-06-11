Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 47,954 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,954 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.80% of Arch Capital Group worth $222,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.58. 949,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

