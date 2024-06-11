Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Purchases 61,584 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,584 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $118,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,950. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.