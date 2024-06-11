Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $180.38 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,068 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for about 1.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $180,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,142 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.