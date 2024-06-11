Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $166.60 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 431,565 shares during the period. SAP makes up about 1.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.09% of SAP worth $166,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SAP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.18. 456,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.