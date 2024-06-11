Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires 27,210 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.90% of ITT worth $88,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 46,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.42. 541,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

