Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.7% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $190,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $112.65. 3,744,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,117,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $444.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

