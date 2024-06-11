Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.53% of Euronet Worldwide worth $118,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.47. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

