Ethic Inc. Purchases 18,645 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.