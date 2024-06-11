EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $232.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000810 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001159 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

