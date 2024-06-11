EnWave (CVE:ENW) Trading Up 2.2%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 63,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 48,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

EnWave Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.26.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. EnWave had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 76.52%. The business had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that EnWave Co. will post 0.001525 EPS for the current year.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

