Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ESBA opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. ( NYSE:ESBA Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.