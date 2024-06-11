Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of ESBA opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.