Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $885.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

LLY stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $860.54. 2,100,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $777.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $882.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,294 shares of company stock worth $397,122,216. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.0% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.