Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.
ESI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 789,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
