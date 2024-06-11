eCash Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. eCash has a total market cap of $780.21 million and $12.42 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,296.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00663508 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,714,110,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,714,126,548,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

