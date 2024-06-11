Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NAPA. Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $844.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 190,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 332,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 254,641 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,678,271 shares during the period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

