dogwifhat (WIF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.58 Billion

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00003821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $530.46 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,905,912 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,905,913.224885. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.75085321 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $373,477,510.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.