DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DOCU stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,538.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,538.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

