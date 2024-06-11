Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Docebo has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Docebo by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Docebo by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

