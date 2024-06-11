Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 368,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,294,280 shares.The stock last traded at $57.20 and had previously closed at $59.55.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.
About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
