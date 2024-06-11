DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $19.69 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $243,562.02 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

