Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. 19,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

