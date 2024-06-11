Dean Capital Management Has $282,000 Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Open Lending by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Open Lending by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

LPRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 15,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of $790.10 million, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.73.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

