Dean Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.8 %

FDP traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 250,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,846. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,527 shares of company stock valued at $229,018. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

