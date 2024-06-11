Dean Capital Management Buys 12,959 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Capital Management grew its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of GTY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 5,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,167. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $35.53.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTY

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.