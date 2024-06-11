Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Bought by Tyndall Capital Partners L P

Tyndall Capital Partners L P grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics makes up 100.0% of Tyndall Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tyndall Capital Partners L P owned approximately 6.71% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

